In-person voting starts in Minnesota, 3 other early states

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In-person voting for the midterm elections has started in Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia, and Wyoming, in a landscape that has changed since the pandemic drove a shift to mail balloting in the 2020 presidential contest.

Twenty people voted in the first hour after Minneapolis’ early voting center opened Friday. They took advantage of generous rules that election officials credit with making Minnesota a perennial leader in voter turnout. In-person voting starts Saturday in New Jersey.

Saturday also is the deadline by which election officials must send ballots to their military and overseas voters. North Carolina started mailing out absentee ballots Sept. 9.