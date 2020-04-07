In the Midst of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Banana Bread Is Having a Moment

If there has been one silver lining to the unprecedented mess that has been 2020, it’s that we’ve all been empowered to try new things from the comfort of our own homes. And while every third photo you’ve come across is a beautifully frosted cupcake from a friend you know can’t hold a piping bag for sh*t or a meticulously salted and braided challah by a cousin you know doesn’t have the patience to braid her own hair, every second photo is a dark, compact rectangle with no aesthetically pleasing qualities or seemingly (seemingly!) any flavor.

It’s…a banana bread.

Right now, in kitchens across this country, there are so, so many banana breads. Why, you might ask, as you are totally mushing together your twelfth loaf of the pandemic? She, unlike the sourdoughs and three-tiered confections that engulf her in the feeds, is an unambitious bake—a very low-maintenance gal whose reliability to always make you feel good has made her the Queen of the Quarantine. The edible version of Office re-runs, if you will. In fact, hear me out: The winner of 2020’s self-isolation period is, hands down, the sad, stout, low-key banana bread.

Firstly, if you’re still stuck on why something so mundane would be crowned such a thing, it seems obvious to me that it is the low-risk, high-reward nature of a banana bread that makes it the perfect project for all those who have accepted the current new realities of the world.

Those a few days ahead of you in the coronavirus acceptance curve, my loves, are using their COVID-catalyzed listlessness to half-heartedly throw together a few bananas, some flour, and whatever-the-heck kinda nuts they want into a bowl. They know the end result will be lumpy and thick. That knowledge feels good. An exercise in control while everything else is beyond it?? Throw that brown-on-brown mixture into the oven.

