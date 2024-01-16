Incarcerated Janesville burglar charged after trailer stolen in 2019 recovered in Lyon County

An incarcerated man known as a “serial burglar” and “Frankenstein arsonist” in Waseca County is facing new charges after a trailer stolen in 2019 was recovered in Lyon County.

Luke Duane Olson, 36, who is currently incarcerated at the Moose Lake Correctional Facility, was charged last week in Blue Earth County Court with felony theft.

A criminal complaint says the Riverside Retro Travel Trailer that was stolen from a sales display lot in Blue Earth County in 2019 was located in Balaton on December 14, 2023.

The complaint says the trailer was falsely registered as “homemade” by Olson, who allegedly admitted to stealing it in 2019. The trailer was brand new and valued at $6,995 at the time it was stolen, according to the complaint.

Olson was sentenced in 2022 to about eight years in prison on multiple felony burglary counts. He was previously convicted of arson for setting Janesville’s Frankenstein statue on fire.