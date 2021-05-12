Increase Your Joy – With Joy On Demand!

Studies show, one of the most important secrets to a happy life is to appreciate the small moments. Because when you start focusing on them, you become more attuned to all the positive things around you.

So here’s a 3-week plan to become a more positive person by noticing those little things. It comes from the book “Joy on Demand.”

Week 1: Start appreciating fleeting moments of joy. Like the first bite of dessert. Or that feeling when you step in the shower and the hot water hits you. After a week of doing that, a habit will form and you’ll notice those fleeting moments more.

During week 2: Find hidden happy moments. Every day, snap a picture on your smartphone of something that makes you happy. By doing that, it keeps you in joy-seeking mode. And reframe negative things as positives. Like, if you wake up in the middle of the night – start appreciating how quiet is it.

Then, for the third week, start practicing “joy on demand.” That means, when you’re stressed or bummed out, call on the little things you know will lift your mood. Like playing your favorite song, or talking to a friend.

And that’s the 3-week plan to becoming a more positive person. Want to go further? The book is called “Joy on Demand.”