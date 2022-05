Incumbent Brown County Sheriff Jason Seidl will run for a second term.

Seidl began his career in Brown County in 1994. He served as a dispatcher, jail programmer, and chief deputy before he was elected sheriff. He’s currently serving his first term as sheriff.

“I have been honored to work alongside the many dedicated professionals who make up the sheriff’s office,and our many public safety partners in serving the citizens of Brown County,” Seidl said in a statement.