Independence Day 2021: What’s opened, what’s closed

The Fourth of July falls on a Sunday this year, so that means government entities are observing the holiday on Monday, July 5.

That includes the U.S. Postal Service, which will not deliver mail Monday. Drivers exam stations and county courthouses are also closed. And of course, most banks also follow the federal holiday schedule and will also observe Independence Day on July 5.

Retail businesses set their own rules, and may or may not open on Independence Day. A call in advance might save you a trip.

In Mankato, city offices will be closed, but 24-hour services will remain available online. Garbage and recycling will not be affected, and city busses will continue service as usual.

City offices and the Taylor Library are also closed in North Mankato Monday.