Independence Day 2022: What’s Open, what’s closed

It’s Independence Day weekend! This year the 4th of July, a federal holiday, falls on a Monday.

That means government entities are closed, but private, local businesses can opt to stay open.

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail Monday. Postal offices will also be closed.

Drivers’ exam stations and county courthouses are will be closed on Independence Day. Most banks also follow the federal holiday schedule and will also observe Independence Day by closing.

In Mankato, city offices will be closed, and there will be no city bus service. Garbage and recycling schedules will move back one day. Here’s the adjusted schedule from the city:

No garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, July 4.

Monday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up Tuesday, July 5.

Tuesday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up on Wednesday, July 6.

Wednesday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up on Thursday, July 7.

Thursday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up on Friday, July 8.

Friday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up on Saturday, July 9.

Retail businesses set their own rules, and may or may not open on Independence Day, but Hy-Vee Hilltop tells SMN the store will be open regular hours (5 a.m. to 11 p.m.) for grocery shoppers. A call in advance to your destination might save you a trip.

City offices and the Taylor Library are also closed Monday in North Mankato.