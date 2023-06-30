Independence Day 2023: What’s open, what’s closed

It’s Independence Day weekend! This year the 4th of July, a federal holiday, falls on a Tuesday.

That means government entities are closed, but private, local businesses can opt to stay open.

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail Tuesday. Postal offices will also be closed.

Drivers’ exam stations and county courthouses will be closed on Independence Day. Most banks also follow the federal holiday schedule and observe Independence Day by closing.

In Mankato, city offices will be closed, and there will be no city bus service.

Garbage and recycling schedules will be adjusted as follows:

Tuesday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up on Wednesday, July 5.

Wednesday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up on Thursday, July 6.

Thursday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up on Friday, July 7.

Friday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up on Saturday, July 8.

Retail businesses set their own rules, and may or may not open on Independence Day. A call in advance to your destination might save you a trip.

City offices and the Taylor Library are also closed Tuesday, July 4 in North Mankato.