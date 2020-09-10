Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato plans Hagedorn ‘Anti-Corruption Rally’

(Mankato, MN) – A local group that has rallied against President Donald Trump on numerous occasions has now set its sights on Congressman Jim Hagedorn.

Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato is hosting what they call an Anti-Corruption Rally about Jim Hagedorn. The U.S. Representative has recently come under scrutiny for spending taxpayer money on two vendors connected to members of his staff.

The rally is set for Thursday, September 17th at Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“Our tax dollars should be used for helping the working people of our community, not for lining the pockets of Hagedorn’s staff members,” said Indivisible member Kristie Campana. “We want to show Representative Hagedorn and all residents of Minnesota’s first congressional district that we hold our leaders accountable.”