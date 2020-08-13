Infant death in Rice County under investigation

(Faribault, MN) – The death of an infant in Rice County is under investigation

A press release from Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn says police were dispatched at 5:29 a.m. Thursday morning to an unresponsive one-month-old baby in Erin Township, on the 14000 block of Shields Lake Trail.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but despite extensive efforts, emergency first responders were unable to resuscitate the child, according to the release.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The child’s identity is being withheld while the family contacts friends and family.