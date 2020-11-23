Info sought on deer left in Nicollet County ditch with head removed

The Nicollet Conservation Club is looking for information on a deer left in a county ditch with its head cut off.

The deer was found north of Nicollet in a ditch off County Rd 4 and appears to be shot in its hindquarters.

Minnesota’s deer hunting season ended Sunday; the photo was posted by the conservation club on Saturday evening. “This is what gives all of us hunters a bad rap,” reads the post. “Very uncalled for.”

Anyone with information should contact Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Thor Nelson at (507) 766-9770.