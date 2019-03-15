Ingenious Gadget Keeps Your Toddler’s Food From Touching

Listen up, parents of picky eaters. The Food Cubby—a fancy new food separating gadget—is exactly what you need to get through dinner in peace.

Here’s how it works: The next time your four-year-old refuses to eat her peas (which she normally loves) because they accidentally had a run-in with the gooey cheese on top of her macaroni, that’s your cue to bust out these silicone half-moons and suction them directly to her plate.

The result? Each food group, no matter how runny, stays separate, so your kid will have nothing to complain about at the family dinner table. (In theory—they always think of something.)

Even better, it’s available on Amazon Prime, and comes in two different colors (orange or green).

