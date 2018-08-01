Inmate Accused Of Flinging Feces-Infused Water At Officer

A Mankato man and Blue Earth County Jail inmate is facing charges after police say he threw feces in the face of a correctional officer.

Twenty-three-year-old Quantral Marquis Davis was charged in Blue Earth County with one count of felony stalking and one count of felony 4th degree assault.

According to the criminal complaint, a corrections officer at the Blue Earth County Jail reported to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office that Davis had been throwing what appeared to be water in and around his cell around 7:30 p.m. on July 27.

The officer reported that when he was attempting to get the water shut off to the cell, Davis threw liquid out of his cell and it landed on the officer’s shoulder, back, and covered his left eye. The substance appeared to be fecal matter and water mixed together.

The officer required medical attention for his eye and the exposure to bodily fluids.

Earlier that same day, Davis had apparently told a present an empty milk carton containing feces to another correctional officer, saying it was a “present” for the officer he was charges with throwing feces at, according to court documents.

Davis has a previous convictions for domestic violence and a pattern of stalking conduct.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook