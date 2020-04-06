Inmate collapses, dies at Moose Lake prison
MOOSE LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota corrections officials say an inmate has collapsed and died while showering at the Moose Lake prison.
Officials responded immediately after the 48-year-old man collapsed around 9:45 a.m. Sunday and found him in full arrest.
Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the man had complained of heartburn to fellow inmates before he entered the shower and collapsed.
The name of the man was not released. While the Moose Lake prison is the site of a recent coronavirus outbreak, officials say the inmate was not known to be affiliated with any of the inmates who tested or were presumed positive for COVID-19.
Recent Posts
Walz implores Minnesotans to keep fighting against COVID-19 ST. PAUL, Minn. (Star Tribune) — Gov. Tim Walz, delivering his second State of the State address via the internet, implored Minnesotans to work together to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Walz livestreamed his address from the governor’s residence in St. Paul Sunday. COVID-19 has disrupted Minnesotans’ lives in ways never imagined and crippled the state’s economy, yet Walz pointed to hopeful signs. The Star Tribune reports Walz says the state is building hospitals’ capacity, increasing testing to track the spread, adding ventilators and trying to find more personal protective equipment for first responders.
2 hours ago