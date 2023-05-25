Inmate dies at Waseca prison

An inmate died at the women’s prison in Waseca yesterday morning, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Thirty-six-year-old Starsha Silva was found unresponsive by staff at 7:15 a.m. Life-saving measures were attempted by staff, but Silva was ultimately pronounced dead by emergency responders. The cause of her death has not been released.

Silva has been incarcerated in Waseca since January 2022. She was serving a 168-month sentence from the District of Hawaii for drug possession with intent to distribute, drug trafficking, and firearm possession.