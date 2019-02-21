Inmates Don Same Shirt for Mug Shot Sessions at One Jail [PICS]

In some U.S. lockups, inmates are provided with a shirt so that they do not have to appear in booking photos wearing a jail uniform. For example, an Arkansas sheriff photographs inmates wearing a black Nike Athletics t-shirt.

This accommodation leads to scores of defendants–both men and women–in Pasco County, Florida donning the same striped shirt golf shirt over their orange jail togs.

The shirt, which presumably is laundered on occasion, appears to be of a size that fits most detainees (some of whom choose to pop that collar). The manufacturer of the garment is unknown.

If inmates are not partial to teal and aqua blue, a second, less popular, golf shirt is also available for booking photo sessions.

The inmates seen here were in custody during the past few weeks.

