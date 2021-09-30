Input sought for Highway 169 in Mankato/North Mankato

The Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization (MAPO) and the Minnesota Department of Transportation are seeking public input on the recommended long-term vision for Highway 169 in Mankato, North Mankato, and South Bend Township.

An online meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct 14 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the recommended improvements to Highway 169, ask questions, and provide comments.

Comments will be collected Oct 14 – Oct 28. Community members can review the recommended vision and implementation at any time and submit comments online. Comments can also be hand-written and dropped off in the dropbox outside the Intergovernmental Center, or mailed to the same address: 10 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato.