Input sought on Highway 14/Highland intersection in New Ulm

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking the public for input as part of a traffic study for a New Ulm intersection.

MnDOT is seeking input regarding issues and opportunities at the intersection of Highway 14 and Highland Ave in New Ulm. A traffic study will be conducted to identify potential improvements to safety and mobility.

Previously planned community events will now be held online due to COVID-19 restrictions. The online interactive map will allow the public to add comments so concerns and ideas can be shared. Users will also be able to review and respond to input provided by others.

The online tool will be open and accessible through May 1.

MnDOT says public input in an integral part of the Highway 14/Highland Ave study, and the public will have opportunity to provide input throughout spring and summer of 2020. Updates will be available on the project website.