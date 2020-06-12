Insomnia Cookies Now Selling Cookie Dough You Can Bake at Home

Insomnia Cookies’ “halfway to homemade” kits will only be available to order online from select locations, according to Thrillist. You can order a 30-pack for $45 or a 60-pack for $75. The 30-pack comes with just one flavor and the 60-pack comes with two. For the dough, you can choose from chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, sugar, double chocolate chunk, or classic with M&M’s.

While the deluxe cookies aren’t available in dough form, that means you have an excuse to order a freshly made cookie with your order of the dough. Once you get your dough, you’ll obviously have to store it in the freezer until you decide to make them, unless you decide to make them all at once.

The special thing about having all of this dough on hand is that you can recreate some of the other Insomnia Cookies menu items—like the ice cream sandwiches and cookie cakes—using other supplies you already have at home. For example, you can easily fill a cast iron skillet with the dough if you want to share a decadent dessert with someone else. But then again, if you don’t want to share, we totally respect that choice, too!

Source: delish.com