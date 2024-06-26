Intermittent Fasting Works Because Of THIS…

Yet another study has come out showing that intermittent fasting is a good way to lose weight. And once again, it shows that the reason for this is that you’ll consume fewer calories overall. Researchers at Johns Hopkins divided people into two groups, where both took in the same calories, but one ate in a small window during the day, whereas the other ate at normal times. Both groups lost a similar amount of weight. So it’s not the when, but simply the how much. But experts point out that if intermittent fasting helps you reduce your calories, it’s a good way to diet.