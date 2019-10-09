International Day of the Girl at Children’s Museum Thursday

(Mankato, MN) – The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota will recognize International Day of the Girl with a celebration this week.

The museum has partnered with the YWCA, Mankato Area Public Schools, Mankato West VEX Robotics, and other organizations for a celebration full of hands-on activities on Thursday, October 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will be free of charge.

Visitors will learn how to take care of their bodies and minds, and will have an opportunity to participate in a robotics challenge with Mankato West VEX. Museum staff and guests will also talk about women in agriculture and post-high school options for girls

International Day of the Girl is a global effort to raise awareness of the unique challenges girls face, and to advocate for girls’ rights.

