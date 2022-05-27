Intersection warning signs to be installed at intersection of Hwy 23 and Hwy 9 in New London

WILLMAR, Minn. – MnDOT is moving forward with the installation of LED intersection warning signs at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9 in New London.

These flashing signs will alert drivers of traffic approaching the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9. The intent of the warning signs is to alert drivers of approaching traffic, impacting a driver’s reaction time in the event they need to brake, which should decrease the number and severity of crashes at the intersection. The intersection warning signs, will be installed approximately 1,000 feet from the intersection.

Intersection warning signs are a short-term improvement that can be implemented while a long-term solution is re-evaluated. The signs are expected to be installed this fall.

MnDOT District 8 continues to re-engage the community in a process to identify a long-term safety improvement project for the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9 in New London.

MnDOT secured Pamela Whitmore, Whitmore Resolution Group, to facilitate an advisory group, and to assist in the engagement.

The advisory group is integral to helping analyze potential safety solutions, consider public feedback, and make a recommendation to MnDOT on a safety solution that can be implemented in the next five years, will allow for future growth, minimize impacts on adjacent properties and assure the flow of commerce on Highway 23. In-person and virtual options will be available for the public to give input throughout the process.

The next meeting of the advisory group is scheduled for Monday, June 13, 2022. A list of advisory group members and a summary of the first meeting is available on the project webpage. The purpose of the June meeting is to start the process of discussing long-term safety options and opportunities for the public to give input.

For more information about the LED intersection warning signs, contact Cody Brand, Traffic Engineer. For more information on the community process, contact Mandi Lighthizer-Schmidt, Public Engagement.