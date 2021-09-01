Intoxicated man threatened father at Waseca park with a gun, say charges

An intoxicated man threatened a father at a Waseca park Tuesday afternoon with a gun, according to charges filed Wednesday.

John Robert Hayes, 51, of Waseca, was charged in Waseca County Court Thursday with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and terroristic threats.

According to a criminal complaint, Hayes became upset when he heard a man at Clear Lake Park yelling at his son while the pair trained for basketball. Hayes allegedly called the man a “miserable piece of sh*t” and dared him several times to come over to the yard across the street.

The victim told investigators Hayes threatened to shoot him if he stepped foot on the yard, but he didn’t believe it until he saw the shotgun in the garage and heard Hayes cock it.

Court documents say Hayes also held a shotgun shell in the air and said “I got 25 of these,” before cocking the gun again. The victim told police he believes Hayes wants to shoot him because he’s black. The two are not formally acquainted, according to the complaint.

A witness told investigators she heard Hayes yelling and when she went to see what it was about, she saw him sitting with the gun across the arms of the chair. The witness said Hayes has issues with anyone at the park, particularly when he’s been drinking.

Police responded to Hayes’ home at around 4 p.m. after a witness called 911. When police approached Hayes in his garage, he stood up from his chair holding a firearm, according to a criminal complaint.

Waseca Officer Nicholas Wellman drew his service weapon and “immediately began to issue loud verbal commands,” the complaint says. Hayes apparently complied after Wellman instructed him to put the firearm down several times. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Police collected a 12-gauge shotgun and a shell at the scene for evidence. A beverage that smelled of alcohol was also discovered, according to the complaint.

A breathalyzer put Hayes’ blood-alcohol content at .30, according to court documents. He’s currently booked in the Waseca County Jail.

The boy did not witness the threats or see the gun, according to the complaint. The victim said he feared for his life

Hayes has also been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.