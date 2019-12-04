Intoxicated shooter sentenced to probation

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato man who shot a gun when he was on a drunken walk near the university campus has been sentenced to probation.

Jared John Spencer, 29, was convicted of felony threats of violence in Blue Earth County Court November 19th

Spencer petitioned the court to enter a guilty plea to the threats of violence charge in September. Five additional charges were dismissed, including two felony counts of intentional discharge of a dangerous weapon, and two misdemeanor counts of carrying a pistol while intoxicated.

Judge Krista J. Jass sentenced Spencer to three years of supervised probation in Blue Earth County. He was ordered to abstain from using drugs and alcohol, and must also write a letter of apology to the victim. His sentence also includes $1,079 in fines. If Spencer successfully completes probation, his conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

In August, Spencer walked out in front of a car on Stadium Road, pulled out a gun, and pointed it at the driver. The women heard a “pop,” and reported the incident to police.

Spencer was later found with a 9mm handgun in his pocket. A 9mm casing was found on Stadium Road where the incident occurred. A breath sample put Spencer’s blood-alcohol level at .22, nearly three times the legal limit.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)