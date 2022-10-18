Investigation into Winthrop man’s homicide continues

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says they are still actively investigating the homicide of a 79-year-old Winthrop man.

Dennis Weitzenkamp was discovered at a farm site just north of Winthrop with “unknown trauma.” He was declared deceased at the scene when emergency responders arrived.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation along with other outside agencies.

Anyone with information about Weitzenkamps’s death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 888-880-4567.