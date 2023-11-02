Iowa man killed in crash west of Redwood Falls

A Spirit Lake, Iowa man was killed Wednesday afternoon when a semi and a car crashed west of Redwood Falls.

The state patrol says a Chevy Cruze was eastbound on Highway 19 and the semi was westbound when they collided. An SUV was also struck after the initial collision.

John McWhorter, 41, who was driving the Cruze, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The semi driver, James Randall Adkins, 42, of Brush, Colorado, and the SUV driver, Logan Jay Schreifels, 22, of Vesta, were not injured.