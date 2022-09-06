Iowa man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines and fees on felony criminal vehicular operation charge in Mower County District Court

An Iowa man who pleaded guilty to a felony criminal vehicular operation charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on July 2nd, 2020 has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines and fees.

29-year-old Troy Jennings Peterson of Ames, Iowa was convicted and sentenced Friday to 30 days in jail and five years of supervised probation for a felony charge of criminal vehicular operation, substantial bodily harm, under the influence of alcohol. Peterson was given credit for five days already served, and Judge Kevin Siefken granted Peterson a stay of imposition in the case where the defendant pleads guilty to a felony-level offense. If he or she successfully completes their probation, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor. Peterson was also convicted and sentenced Friday to 2 years of supervised probation and $2,115 in fines and fees for a gross misdemeanor charge of 3rd degree DWI, under the influence of alcohol. A 180-day jail sentence was stayed for two years if Peterson complies with the terms of his probation, and Peterson pleaded guilty to both charges on May 31st of this year.

Gross misdemeanor charges of criminal vehicular operation, bodily harm, under the influence of alcohol and 2nd degree DWI, refusal to submit to a chemical test of blood or urine as required by a search warrant in the case against Peterson were dismissed with his guilty plea.