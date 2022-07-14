Iowa pair critically injured in Jackson County motorcycle crash

An Iowa pair was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Jackson County Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. on Highway 86 near 715th St in Minneota Township, just north of the Iowa border.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Honda motorcycle was southbound on Highway 86 when it left the roadway and entered the ditch.

The driver, Duane Alvin Kiner, and his passenger, Phyllis Thurman, both 85, both from Spirit Lake, were transported to Avera Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both riders were wearing helmets, according to a state patrol crash report.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.