Iowa woman injured in two-vehicle accident involving a cow on Highway 56 in Mower County late Saturday evening

An Iowa woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a cow on Highway 56 near LeRoy in Mower County late Saturday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2006 Nissan Altima being driven by 44-year old Amy Lynn Tienter of Lime Springs, Iowa and a 2012 Chevy Cruze being driven by Jolee Ann Nelson of Austin were both northbound on Highway 56 at approximately 10:12 p.m. Saturday evening when Tienter’s vehicle struck a cow in the roadway near milepost 9 in LeRoy Township, at which point the two vehicles then collided.

Tienter sustained non-life threatening injuries in the accident, and she was transported to Regional Health Services of Howard County in Cresco, Iowa for treatment, while Nelson was uninjured. The State Patrol reported that both parties involved in the accident were wearing their seat belts, and the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, LeRoy Ambulance and the LeRoy Fire Department all assisted the State Patrol at the accident scene late Saturday evening.