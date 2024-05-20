Iran’s President, Foreign Minister, And Others Found Dead At Helicopter Crash Site

In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev during the inauguration ceremony of dam of Qiz Qalasi, or Castel of Girl in Azeri, at the border of Iran and Azerbaijan, Sunday, May 19, 2024. Raisi, a hard-line protégé of the country's supreme leader who helped oversee the mass executions of thousands in 1988 and later led the country as it enriched uranium near weapons-grade levels and launched a major drone-and-missile attack on Israel, has died in a helicopter crash, according to state media on Monday, May 20. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and several other officials have been found dead after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest.

State media announced the deaths after the crash site was found on Monday, after hours of searching.

The crash comes as the Middle East remains unsettled by the Israel-Hamas war, during which Raisi under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched an unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel last month.

Under Raisi, Iran enriched uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.

Meanwhile, Iran has faced years of protests against its Shiite theocracy over its ailing economy and women’s rights — making the moment that much more sensitive for the country.