Is Gen Z Over Social Media?

As hard as it is to believe, the generation raised on social media may be growing tired of it. Last year, the University of Chicago published a report that found that 57% of college students who are active users of Instagram would “prefer to live in a world without the platform.” Researchers asked the students how much they would have to be paid to get rid of their social media. The average answer? Just $50. But this is the really interesting part – many respondents said “if most others” of their friends deleted their social media, they would pay to have that happen.