Is Handwriting Going The Way Of The Dinosaur?

Many teachers are asking for handwriting to be part of the school curriculum again – because many kids don’t know how to properly hold a pencil or pen, and many young adults struggle to even sign their name. And while writing by hand may seem obsolete in the tech age, a new study by researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology found that handwriting is linked to better brain function, motor skills and memory.

“It is important to realize that the brain follows the principle of ‘use it or lose it,'” said Audrey van der Meer, a neuropsychology professor and lead author of the study. “When writing by hand, most of the brain is active. This requires the brain to communicate between its active parts which, in turn, puts the brain in a state that helps both children and adults learn more and remember better.”