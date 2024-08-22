River 105 River 105 Logo

August 22, 2024 4:49AM CDT
Is Money-Stress Getting To You?
Money-related stress is real – and is affecting millions of Americans. According to Bankrate’s new Money and Mental Health Survey, 47% of Americans say that stress and worry over money is negatively impacting their mental health – more than even concerns about current events, relationships with family and friends, and their own physical health. 65% of these people cite rising costs of everyday items as the main cause of their stress. Gen Xers are impacted the most by money stress. Baby Boomers worry the least.

