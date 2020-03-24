Is Now a Good Time to Potty Train Your Toddler? An Expert Weighs In

Many parents are using this current situation where we’re being forced to spend so much time in our homes as an opportunity to potty train their toddlers. Potty training can be a daunting task and just because your first child got the hang of it in four days doesn’t mean your second child will!

There is no ‘one size fits all solution’ to saying goodbye to diapers. It’s generally accepted that potty training can take up to a week for a toddler to understand the basics and usually that puts so many parents under pressure, because of their normal work schedule.

But these are no ordinary times and one thing that is no longer in short supply is time making it the perfect opportunity to potty train. But is it a good time for parents to brave the task?

Parenting expert and founder of Parent Support, Aoife Lee caught up with RSVP to share her expert advice on all things potty training. As well as being a mum of three, Aoife (pronounced E-fa) is also a regular guest on Ireland AM, as well Dermot & Dave’s ‘mind yourself now’ on Today FM.

Is now a good time to train my child?

“It’s up to each and every individual family, if you’re trying to multitask working from home, I would suggest waiting until things settle somewhat.”

“Obviously we don’t know how long this is going to be, but we’re all adapting to these changes and behaviors with the social distancing measures.”

“It’s important to be kind to yourselves and avoid the pressure of thinking ‘ok now we need to train because we’re going to be at home all day’, there’s no doubt that parents feel under pressure in normal times when training children, so if you can do it in your own time, I’d encourage that as most as possible.”

“Certainly take it as an opportunity to try, but only when the environment and your head space allows it. Some children will get it in a matter of days, and for others it can be a longer process. So it’s really important that the parent is in the right frame of mind and has that time, be mindful of doing too much too soon.”

Source: rsvplive.ie