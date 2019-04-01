Is This a Joke? April Begins With Chance of Snow in Southern Minnesota

Welcome to April, where showers tend to lead to flowers but sometimes Minnesota gets hammered by more than a foot of snow.

We’re not talking about an epic April snowstorm like we had last year, but some flakes could lead to minimal accumulations in far southern Minnesota overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, temps will warm into the mid-to-upper 40s on Monday afternoon – much warmer than the 30s we had over the weekend – before the sun sets, the temps drop and a band of precipitation changes from rain to snow over southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

How much? Not more than and inch or two and more likely a dusting for most.

Tab2FileL

Here’s how much snow has been recorded at the airport the past 10 Aprils.

  • 2018 – 26.1 inches
  • 2017 – 0.5 inches
  • 2016 – 0.5 inches
  • 2015 – 0.3 inches
  • 2014 – 7.0 inches
  • 2013 – 17.9 inches
  • 2012 – trace of snow
  • 2011 – 1.9 inches
  • 2010 – 0.0 inches
  • 2009 – 2.5 inches

Clearly, April snowstorms aren’t all that common around here, but we’re talking about Mother Nature and she marches to the beat of her own drum.

Source:  bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

STUDY: Simply Thinking About Coffee Gives Your Brain a Boost Dairy Queen Launches Dreamsicle-Dipped Cone for Spring SURVEY: Adults Prefer Showers to Baths ‘Purple Rain’ Jelly Beans Released for Easter The 10 Toxic Things That Most Often Poison Cats and Dogs NASA Offers $19,000 to Stay in Bed for 60 Days
Comments