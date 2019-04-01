Is This a Joke? April Begins With Chance of Snow in Southern Minnesota

Welcome to April, where showers tend to lead to flowers but sometimes Minnesota gets hammered by more than a foot of snow.

We’re not talking about an epic April snowstorm like we had last year, but some flakes could lead to minimal accumulations in far southern Minnesota overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, temps will warm into the mid-to-upper 40s on Monday afternoon – much warmer than the 30s we had over the weekend – before the sun sets, the temps drop and a band of precipitation changes from rain to snow over southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

How much? Not more than and inch or two and more likely a dusting for most.