Is This The Final MN State Tourney All Hockey Hair Team Video?

The man behind the viral annual hockey hair videos after the boys’ state tournament has produced what he’s calling his “grand flow-nale.”

John King, a White Bear Lake resident who grew up in Edina, released the 2019 Minnesota State Tournament All Hockey Hair Team video for the last time over the weekend.

It’s hilarious as usual, with hockey hair terms like “salad,” “flow,” “lettuce,” and one of our favorites, “the diamond in the fluff,” bringing laughs from start to finish.