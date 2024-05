ISG’s chief strategy officer Chad Surprenant is set to speak at an event next week.

Surprenant will share his experiences from his ISG career at “Behind the Success,” a South Central Small Business Development speaker series. An interview and audience Q&A will be at Pioneer Bank on May 15 from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

REGISTER HERE