It’s ALMOST Girl Scout Cookie Time

The Girl Scout motto is “Be Prepared”… and those in the know will realize this is the time of the year to be prepared for the return of those glorious Girl Scout cookies. This time around, the treat team has added a new flavor called Raspberry Rally — which is basically a Thin Mint with berry filling in place of the usual mint.

For what it’s worth, back in 2020, YouGov asked Americans to pick their favorite Girl Scout cookie, and the Thin Mint was a big winner.

24% picked Thin Mints 16% picked Samoas 10% picked Tagalogs.

Online sales will begin on February 27th.