It’s Back! Free Ice Cream at Dairy Queen Today

Expect to find lines outside your local Dairy Queen on Wednesday, as customers clamor for the annual ice cream giveaway to mark the first day of spring.
You deserve it, Minnesota, after this seemingly never-ending, cold and snowy winter.
And the timing couldn’t be better given that this week we’ll finally experience temperatures above 50 for the first time in almost 5 months.
In a very unbiased survey, the American Dairy Queen Corporation found that 92.2 percent of Americans say a DQ soft-serve cone “would make them happy.”
Not sure what’s wrong with the other 7.8 percent of people, but the vast majority will be able perk up their day at participating non-mall DQ and DQ Grill & Chill locations throughout Wednesday.
As per usual, customers are limited to one ice cream each – and it’s only while supplies last so best get there sooner than later!
Source: bringmethenews.com