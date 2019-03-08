It’s Deja Vu All Over Again! Southern MN Awaits A Foot Of Snow Amid Winter Storm Warning

It’s a familiar story this winter.

Snow. Blow. Repeat.

Sure, perhaps Mother Nature has switched it up some by delivering some freezing rain. Or Old Man Winter decides to throw in a blizzard. But since February, the crux of the weather pattern has been the same old slog.

And here we go again this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning, promising the region it will be “MAJOR.” The warning takes effect at 6 a.m. Saturday morning and won’t expire until 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The entire state on Minnesota can expect at least 3 to 6 inches of snowfall, and Mankato is right on the edge of the area anticipated to see the heaviest accumulations. The northern part of Blue Earth County, as well as Nicollet and Brown, and Watonwan counties are looking at as much as a foot of wet, heavy snow. Mankato and areas to the south could see rain and sleet mixed in with the snow during the early part of the storm.

Conditions are also expected to get blustery this weekend, with winds of up to 35 miles per hour creating patchy, blowing snow in open areas.

Things are looking up for Monday with sunny skies, light winds, and a high near 24 degrees. However, southern Minnesota is right back in the snow game on Tuesday and Wednesday, when forecasters predict a 90 percent chance of snow and gusty winds.

Sigh.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com