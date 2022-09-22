It’s Peak Spider Season in Your House

Although you may see spiders all the time in your house, Fall is when you’ll likely see a lot of them. Of course, it makes sense, being that it’s Halloween season. But they’re not coming into your house to scare the bejesus out of you — although they’re very good at it. According to people who study creepy-crawly bugs for a living, they’re actually in your house looking for a good place to get it on. Fall is mating season for spiders, and your house provides them with a comfortable area to mate. So, in other words, female spiders are in your house right now giving off pheromones to attract their male mates. Sleep well tonight.