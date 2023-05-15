It’s STILL The Most Important Meal Of The Day

It’s often said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but many still skip it every day — especially high schoolers. According to the CDC‘s recently-released Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 75% of high school students say they skip breakfast every day, which is a record number. When broken down by demographics, girls were less likely to eat breakfast than boys. High school students are also getting less physical activity than ever before, with just 24% getting an hour of exercise a day, which is the recommendation from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The CDC report states, “These findings are particularly concerning because of the association between poor dietary behaviors and insufficient physical activity and numerous chronic health conditions and poor mental health.”