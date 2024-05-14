It’s The World’s Loneliest Color

Sherwin-Williams releases its list of most popular colors every year, but now, for the first time, the paint company has revealed its least popular color – a shade called Kingdom Gold. Only 11,000 gallons of the bright and brassy color have sold since it was introduced 14 years ago. In a press release, the company says, “Our hope is that The Loneliest Color will help people find the confidence to show the world their true colors and be unapologetic about their style and design choices. Embrace Kingdom Gold or any color that is personal, not just popular.”