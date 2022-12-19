It’s The Year of The Burrito

Grubhub released its list of the most ordered items of the year — and it seems a lot of us were ordering burritos. Burritos were the most popular delivery option in America in 2022, showing up on more than four million orders. The dish moved up from number-eight last year, passing such perennial faves as the cheeseburger, plain cheese pizza, Pad Thai and the quesadilla.

And to wash it all down? Alcohol, and lots of it. 2022 marked a big comeback for beer, which reclaimed the top spot after two years of red wine ruling the roost.