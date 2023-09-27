J-turn at Highway 99/169 intersection opening Thursday

Construction of the new J-turn at the intersection of Highway 99/16 on the south end of St. Peter is expected to open to traffic Thursday evening, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Highway 22 south of St. Peter remains closed to traffic until the completion of the project in mid-October. Traffic continues to be detoured to Highway 99, Le Sueur County Road 21, and Shanaska Creek Road.

Highway 169 traffic on the south side of St. Peter will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting Thursday until mid-October.