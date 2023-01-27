Jackknifed semi closes Highway 14 near Cobden

Highway 14 between Sleepy Eye and Springfield is closed and detoured after a semi jackknifed on icy roads.

Minnesota’s road report site, 511mn.org, says the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. three miles west of Cobden.

Photos show the big rig belongs to D&A Truck Lines out of New Ulm. The semi is shown on 511 blocking both lanes of the highway. Minnesota State Patrol Sgt Troy Christianson confirmed the roadway is currently closed and detoured.

Highway 14 conditions between Sleepy Eye and Tracy are icy, according to the 511 website.