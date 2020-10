(Mankato, MN) – A Jackson man was injured in a rollover near Madelia Thursday morning.

William Richard Eggimann, 43, was eastbound on Highway 60 at Watonwan Co Rd 9 by Madelia when he lost control of his pickup and rolled, a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says.

Eggimann was transported to a Madelia hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The patrol’s report lists the crash time at 9:15 a.m.