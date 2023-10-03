Jackson man who filmed women from workplace toilet sentenced to probation

A man who recorded women from a workplace bathroom toilet has been sentenced to probation.

Kurtiss Gerald Gusch, 39, was convicted of gross misdemeanor interfering with privacy using a surreptitious device.

Judge Darci J. Bentz sentenced Gusch last month to one year of supervised probation, with 360 days in jail stayed for one year. He is also required to attend therapy sessions.

In May, a human resources employee with Ametek in Jackson reported to police that one of their employees had found a cell phone mounted inside the toilet tank in one of the women’s restrooms. Court documents say the cell phone was recording and had been mounted with a homemade bracket so it faced out into the stall.

Investigators say the recordings on the phone showed “women’s intimate parts while they were using the restroom.” The recordings on the cell phone also showed Gusch mounting the cell phone in the women’s restroom, according to court documents.

Gusch admitted to police he had put the phone in the women’s restroom and said it was because there was a women who like him and she wanted to “show him some “stuff” in the bathroom.