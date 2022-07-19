Jacob Friedrichs wanted by Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

Jacob John Friedrichs, 40, has a warrant out for his arrest on drug charges in Blue Earth County. He also has a theft warrant in Winnebago County, IA. Police say he’s a suspect in other crimes in and around Blue Earth County.

Investigators say Friedrichs could be armed and he has a history of fleeing police. In January, Friedrichs was arrested in a Winnebago salvage yard after fleeing Nicollet County investigators.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is also reminding the public that it is a crime to harbor or assist someone trying to avoid arrest.

Anyone with information on Friedrichs’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or report the information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to Jacob Friedrich’s arrest.