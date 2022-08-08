Jail inmate accused of flooding cells with toilet, sprinkler

A Blue Earth County Jail inmate is accused of flooding two jail cells, causing nearly $2,000 in damages.

Joel Coyer, 41, of Wayzata, was charged with felony 1st-degree damage to property.

A criminal complaint says Coyer plugged a toilet in his cell on July 15, causing it to overflow and flood his cell.

Coyer was moved to another cell, but the following day, he damaged a sprinkler head in his new cell, according to the complaint. Court records say the sprinkler head had to be replaced and re-inspected.

The complaint says Coyer’s cells had to be serviced by Jetter Clean. The total cost of repairs totaled $1,807.50, according to the complaint.

Coyer is currently in jail on burglary and 1st-degree assault charges.